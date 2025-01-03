Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?

Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

  • In eight of 36 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).
  • O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0
12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3
12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0
12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4
12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2
12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT
12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT
12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0
12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2
12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

