Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

O’Reilly has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 115 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

