Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 115 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

