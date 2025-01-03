Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Jan. 5 Published 3:38 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Tennessee Titans (3-13) take a five-game skid into a meeting Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Houston Texans (9-7).

This game will be available on TV.

Jan 5, 2025: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC

41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 61 REC / 941 YDS / 4 TD / 58.8 YPG Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT

175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 28 REC / 447 YDS / 9 TD / 34.4 YPG Jeffery Simmons DT 71 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK Harold Landry OLB 68 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD Arden Key OLB 41 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK

Titans Injuries

Jeff Okudah | CB (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Shaq Mason | OG (Out) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Denico Autry | DE (Out) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Hill | LB (Questionable) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 5 GP

5 GP Christian Harris | LB (Questionable) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Juice Scruggs | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Quad

Quad

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 3 INTs | 10 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 3 INTs | 10 PDs Nick Broeker | OG (Unspecified) Injury: Hand

Hand

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Hand

Hand

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 11.0 Sacks | 16.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

11.0 Sacks | 16.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Laremy Tunsil | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 8 GP

8 GP Joe Mixon | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 240 ATT | 993 YDS | 11 TDs

240 ATT | 993 YDS | 11 TDs Nico Collins | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 94 TAR | 63 REC | 968 YDS | 6 TDs

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts L 38-30 CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars L 20-13 CBS 1/5/2025 Texans – CBS

Texans Key Players

Name Position Stats C.J. Stroud QB 3,677 YDS (62.7%) / 19 TD / 12 INT

233 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.6 RUSH YPG Joe Mixon RB 993 YDS / 11 TD / 76.4 YPG / 4.1 YPC

35 REC / 304 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG Nico Collins WR 63 REC / 968 YDS / 6 TD / 88 YPG Dalton Schultz TE 50 REC / 503 YDS / 2 TD / 31.4 YPG Danielle Hunter DE 46 TKL / 17 TFL / 12 SACK Will Anderson Jr. DE 37 TKL / 16 TFL / 11 SACK Henry To’o To’o LB 100 TKL / 7 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Azeez Al-Shaair LB 68 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK

Texans Injuries

Texans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Colts W 29-27 CBS 9/15/2024 Bears W 19-13 NBC 9/22/2024 at Vikings L 34-7 CBS 9/29/2024 Jaguars W 24-20 CBS 10/6/2024 Bills W 23-20 CBS 10/13/2024 at Patriots W 41-21 CBS 10/20/2024 at Packers L 24-22 CBS 10/27/2024 Colts W 23-20 CBS 10/31/2024 at Jets L 21-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/10/2024 Lions L 26-23 NBC 11/18/2024 at Cowboys W 34-10 ESPN 11/24/2024 Titans L 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Jaguars W 23-20 FOX 12/15/2024 Dolphins W 20-12 CBS 12/21/2024 at Chiefs L 27-19 NBC 12/25/2024 Ravens L 31-2 Netflix 1/5/2025 at Titans – CBS

