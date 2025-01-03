Where to Watch Titans vs. Texans on TV or Streaming Live – Jan. 5
Published 3:38 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
The Tennessee Titans (3-13) take a five-game skid into a meeting Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Houston Texans (9-7).
This game will be available on TV.
Jan 5, 2025: Titans vs. Texans Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|1,017 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
41 REC / 238 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|61 REC / 941 YDS / 4 TD / 58.8 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|28 REC / 447 YDS / 9 TD / 34.4 YPG
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|71 TKL / 11 TFL / 5 SACK
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|68 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|70 TKL / 4 TFL / 5 INT / 9 PD
|Arden Key
|OLB
|41 TKL / 11 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Titans Injuries
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 5 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Quad
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 3 INTs | 10 PDs
- Injury: Hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 11.0 Sacks | 16.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 8 GP
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 240 ATT | 993 YDS | 11 TDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 94 TAR | 63 REC | 968 YDS | 6 TDs
Jeff Okudah | CB (Out)
Shaq Mason | OG (Out)
Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Out)
Denico Autry | DE (Out)
Jamal Hill | LB (Questionable)
Christian Harris | LB (Questionable)
Juice Scruggs | OL (Unspecified)
Kamari Lassiter | CB (Unspecified)
Nick Broeker | OG (Unspecified)
Will Anderson Jr. | DE (Unspecified)
Laremy Tunsil | OT (Unspecified)
Joe Mixon | RB (Unspecified)
Nico Collins | WR (Unspecified)
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|L 42-19
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|L 10-6
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|L 37-27
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|L 38-30
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|L 20-13
|CBS
|1/5/2025
|Texans
|–
|CBS
Texans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3,677 YDS (62.7%) / 19 TD / 12 INT
233 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.6 RUSH YPG
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|993 YDS / 11 TD / 76.4 YPG / 4.1 YPC
35 REC / 304 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
|Nico Collins
|WR
|63 REC / 968 YDS / 6 TD / 88 YPG
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|50 REC / 503 YDS / 2 TD / 31.4 YPG
|Danielle Hunter
|DE
|46 TKL / 17 TFL / 12 SACK
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|37 TKL / 16 TFL / 11 SACK
|Henry To’o To’o
|LB
|100 TKL / 7 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|68 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK
Texans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Colts
|W 29-27
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|Bears
|W 19-13
|NBC
|9/22/2024
|at Vikings
|L 34-7
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Jaguars
|W 24-20
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|Bills
|W 23-20
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Patriots
|W 41-21
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Packers
|L 24-22
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|Colts
|W 23-20
|CBS
|10/31/2024
|at Jets
|L 21-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/10/2024
|Lions
|L 26-23
|NBC
|11/18/2024
|at Cowboys
|W 34-10
|ESPN
|11/24/2024
|Titans
|L 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Jaguars
|W 23-20
|FOX
|12/15/2024
|Dolphins
|W 20-12
|CBS
|12/21/2024
|at Chiefs
|L 27-19
|NBC
|12/25/2024
|Ravens
|L 31-2
|Netflix
|1/5/2025
|at Titans
|–
|CBS