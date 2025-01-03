Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on TV or Streaming Live – January 3
Published 1:23 am Friday, January 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators (11-20-7) visit the Vancouver Canucks (18-11-8) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia on January 3, 2025, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th with 29 points and the Canucks are eighth with 44 points in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|38
|9
|21
|30
|58
|24
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|38
|14
|13
|27
|52
|4
|D Roman Josi
|34
|7
|17
|24
|51
|19
|F Steven Stamkos
|38
|11
|12
|23
|20
|10
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|15
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.39 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.21 (23rd)
- Shots: 29.4 (11th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)
- Power Play %: 18.69 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 83.9 (5th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Canucks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Quinn Hughes
|34
|8
|34
|42
|33
|12
|F Elias Pettersson
|34
|10
|18
|28
|26
|15
|F Conor Garland
|37
|10
|18
|28
|31
|14
|F Jake DeBrusk
|37
|16
|12
|28
|25
|8
|F Brock Boeser
|30
|14
|11
|25
|15
|11
Canucks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.11 (13th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.16 (22nd)
- Shots: 25.6 (29th)
- Shots Allowed: 28.1 (13th)
- Power Play %: 23.08 (12th)
- Penalty Kill %: 81.08 (14th)
Canucks’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 3 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 6 at Canadiens: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 8 at Capitals: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 10 at Hurricanes: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Oilers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sabres: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Oilers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 vs. Capitals: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 27 at Blues: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 at Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 2 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 4 vs. Avalanche: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 6 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 8 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 22 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 at Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
