Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 4
Published 9:19 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
The Golden State Warriors (17-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 116 – Warriors 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-1.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.1
- The Grizzlies have a 23-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 17-16-0 mark of the Warriors.
- Golden State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 43.8% of the time. That’s less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).
- Golden State’s games have gone over the total 42.4% of the time this season (14 out of 33), less often than Memphis’ games have (21 out of 34).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 11-6, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (5-5) as moneyline underdogs.
Warriors Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Warriors are averaging 112.3 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 110.4 points per contest on defense (ninth-ranked).
- Although Golden State is allowing 45.4 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks third-best in the league by amassing 47.2 boards per game.
- So far this season, the Warriors rank sixth in the league in assists, putting up 28.8 per game.
- Golden State is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).
- The Warriors rank fifth-best in the NBA by making 15.0 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 15th in the league at 36.5%.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies are the best team in the league in points scored (123.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (114.1).
- On the glass, Memphis is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (48.6 per game). It is 14th in rebounds conceded (43.9 per game).
- With 30.5 assists per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league.
- Memphis is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.4) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.9).
- In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (14.2 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).
