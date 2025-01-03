Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 4 Published 9:19 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

The Golden State Warriors (17-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 116 – Warriors 114

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Grizzlies (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-1.2)

Grizzlies (-1.2) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Grizzlies have a 23-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 17-16-0 mark of the Warriors.

Golden State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 43.8% of the time. That’s less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).

Golden State’s games have gone over the total 42.4% of the time this season (14 out of 33), less often than Memphis’ games have (21 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 11-6, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (5-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Warriors with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Performance Insights

Offensively, the Warriors are averaging 112.3 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 110.4 points per contest on defense (ninth-ranked).

Although Golden State is allowing 45.4 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranks third-best in the league by amassing 47.2 boards per game.

So far this season, the Warriors rank sixth in the league in assists, putting up 28.8 per game.

Golden State is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Warriors rank fifth-best in the NBA by making 15.0 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 15th in the league at 36.5%.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the best team in the league in points scored (123.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (114.1).

On the glass, Memphis is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (48.6 per game). It is 14th in rebounds conceded (43.9 per game).

With 30.5 assists per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league.

Memphis is the second-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.4) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (14.2 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: