Warriors vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 4 Published 5:40 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

As they get ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on Saturday, January 4 at Chase Center, with tip-off at 8:30 PM ET, the Golden State Warriors (17-16) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies’ injury report has nine players on it.

In their last time out, the Warriors won on Thursday 139-105 against the 76ers. In the Warriors’ win, Stephen Curry led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding six rebounds and 10 assists).

The Grizzlies enter this matchup on the heels of a 117-112 victory against the Suns on Tuesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 38 points in the Grizzlies’ win, leading the team.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandin Podziemski SG Questionable Abdominal 8 4.5 3.2 Gary Payton II PG Questionable Calf 4.6 2.8 1.2

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle 13 7.3 3 Ja Morant PG Out Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9 Zach Edey C Questionable Concussion 11.3 8 1.1 Brandon Clarke PF Questionable Knee 7.3 5.1 1 Yuki Kawamura PG Questionable Shoulder 1.6 0.3 0.7 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Ankle 8.2 4.5 3.2

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

