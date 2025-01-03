Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 35 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -16, and is averaging 17:32 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 22 points overall, getting at least one point in 19 different games.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
- Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|35
|Games
|1
|22
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
