Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3 Published 4:33 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 35 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -16, and is averaging 17:32 on the ice.

O’Reilly has 22 points overall, getting at least one point in 19 different games.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).

Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 35 Games 1 22 Points 1 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: