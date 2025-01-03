Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 3

Published 4:33 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 35 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -16, and is averaging 17:32 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has 22 points overall, getting at least one point in 19 different games.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.5%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
  • Through 35 games, he has 22 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 117 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
35 Games 1
22 Points 1
9 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

