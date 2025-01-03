Ole Miss vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 4 Published 4:48 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Ole Miss taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 145.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -230, Georgia +188

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 75, Georgia 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Pick ATS: Georgia (+5.5)

Georgia (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Ole Miss has an 8-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgia, who is 7-6-0 ATS. Both the Rebels and the Bulldogs are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score 163.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 games. Georgia has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 80.8 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (48th in college basketball). They have a +199 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Ole Miss grabs 31.8 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to the 30.9 of its opponents.

Ole Miss connects on 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (77th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.8.

The Rebels rank 51st in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 46th in college basketball, allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 8.6 (third in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.5.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They’re putting up 82.6 points per game, 50th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.2 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Georgia averages 36.2 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 25.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.2 boards per game.

Georgia connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Georgia forces 13.1 turnovers per game (98th in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (294th in college basketball).

