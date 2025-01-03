NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 4
Published 9:26 pm Friday, January 3, 2025
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 4
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Pacers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Heat -7.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Bucks -12.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Warriors -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
