NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 4

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers hit the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 4

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers -6.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)

Over (219.9 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.0 total projected points)

Over (229.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSIN

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)

Over (221.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSN

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Heat -7.5

Heat -7.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 11.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSUN

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.0 total projected points)

Over (233.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, and NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks -12.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Nuggets -2.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 1.6 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.1 total projected points)

Over (230.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

