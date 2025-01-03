Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 9:44 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Tennessee Titans running back Joshua Kelley will take on the team with last year’s sixth-ranked run defense, the Houston Texans (96.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 18 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Kelley worth starting? For a breakdown of his tilt versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 15.1 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 3.9 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2.7 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 @Raiders 6.5 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 1.4 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 13.5 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bears 2.1 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3.2 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 @Lions 1.6 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 1.3 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Ravens 3.4 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4.5 6 16 0 2 9 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0.6 3 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1.8 5 22 0 1 6 0 Week 16 @Bills -0.2 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Broncos 0.2 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Chiefs 0.1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Stats (2023)

Kelley had 53.7 fantasy points (3.2 per game), 55th at his position and 240th in the league.

In his best game of the season — Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins — Kelley finished with 15.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 16 carries, 91 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy outing last season, Kelley finished with 13.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD) in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his worst game of the season, Kelley finished with -0.2 fantasy points — 1 carry, -2 yards. That was in Week 16 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Add Kelley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!

id: