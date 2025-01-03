Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3

Published 12:42 am Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status - Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3

Going into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8), the Nashville Predators (11-20-7) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 3 at Rogers Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Questionable Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Questionable Upper Body
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Elias Pettersson C Out Undisclosed
Filip Hronek D Out Upper Body
Quinn Hughes D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 91 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville has allowed 122 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-31) ranks 30th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks’ 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
  • Vancouver has conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
  • Their -2 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-128) Canucks (+107) 5.5

