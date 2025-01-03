Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report January 3
Published 12:42 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Going into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8), the Nashville Predators (11-20-7) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 3 at Rogers Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Elias Pettersson
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Filip Hronek
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Quinn Hughes
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Venue: Rogers Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 91 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville has allowed 122 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-31) ranks 30th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks’ 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
- Vancouver has conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-128)
|Canucks (+107)
|5.5
