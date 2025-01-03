January 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Friday, January 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators and the St. Louis Blues take the ice in one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Friday.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Friday is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Montreal Canadiens @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

