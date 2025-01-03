How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Published 7:45 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

There are 13 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 Florida Gators at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

BYU Cougars at No. 14 Houston Cougars

No. 15 UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs

Arizona Wildcats at No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Loyola Marymount Lions

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 4

How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 4

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow