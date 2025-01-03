How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

Published 7:49 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

The Temple Owls and the South Florida Bulls square off in one of six games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include AAC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Owls at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

North Texas Eagles at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET

Wichita State Shockers at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4

How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 4

How to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 4

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 4

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow