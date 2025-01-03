How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, January 3 Published 8:43 am Friday, January 3, 2025

There is one game featuring an AAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Wichita State Shockers versus the Temple Owls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: