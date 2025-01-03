How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 4 Published 11:46 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to ponder, along with our picks and predictions, in the piece below.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, 14 of Nashville’s 39 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 6.5 goals.

There have been 16 Calgary games with more than 6.5 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.66, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams allow are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -118

The Predators have been victorious in 10 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (43.5%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -118 or shorter, Nashville is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of the time).

The Predators have a 54.1% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Flames Moneyline: -102

Calgary has earned an upset victory nine times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 26 games as the underdog).

When the Flames’ moneyline odds are -102 or longer, they have won nine games out of 26 opportunities.

Calgary has a 50.5% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

With nine goals and 22 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors (31 points).

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

On 105 shots (for seven goals) and 18 assists, Roman Josi has created 25 points this season.

Juuse Saros (9-16-6) has a 2.7 goals against average and a save percentage of .905 for Nashville.

Flames Points Leaders

Jonathan Huberdeau is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 29 points (0.8 per game). He has recorded 16 goals and 13 assists in 38 games (playing 18:31 per game).

Calgary’s Nazem Kadri has racked up 27 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Connor Zary has scored 10 goals and contributed 12 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 22.

Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 6-8-5 on the season, allowing 59 goals (3.1 goals against average) and collecting 467 saves with an .888 save percentage (54th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks W 3-0 Away -191 1/4/2025 Flames – Away -118 1/7/2025 Jets – Away – 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home – 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/29/2024 Golden Knights L 3-0 Away +185 12/31/2024 Canucks W 3-1 Home -135 1/2/2025 Utah Hockey Club L 5-3 Home +106 1/4/2025 Predators – Home -102 1/7/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/8/2025 Kings – Away – 1/11/2025 Kings – Home –

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

