How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3 Published 3:46 am Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday’s NHL slate includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal total 16 times.

In Vancouver’s 37 games this season, 23 have finished with more goals than Friday’s total of 6.

These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.5 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.4 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

The Predators have won 40.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-13).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.7% to win.

Canucks Moneyline: +110

Vancouver has claimed an upset victory five times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 15 games as the underdog).

The Canucks have won three games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in nine such games).

Vancouver has a 47.6% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vancouver 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 30 points. He has averaged 0.2 goals per game, shooting 7%.

With 14 goals and 13 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top contributors for Nashville with his 27 points (0.7 per game).

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 27 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.

Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .902 for Nashville.

Canucks Points Leaders

Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes has collected 34 assists and eight goals in 34 games, good for 42 points.

Conor Garland has made a major impact for Vancouver this season with 28 points, thanks to 10 goals and 18 assists.

Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk has 28 points, courtesy of 16 goals (first on team) and 12 assists (fifth).

Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 15-6-4 on the season, giving up 64 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 621 saves with a .907 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild L 5-3 Away +100 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away -131 1/4/2025 Flames – Away – 1/7/2025 Jets – Away – 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home –

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/28/2024 Kraken L 5-4 Home -129 12/31/2024 Flames L 3-1 Away +113 1/2/2025 Kraken W 4-3 Away -100 1/3/2025 Predators – Home +110 1/6/2025 Canadiens – Away – 1/8/2025 Capitals – Away – 1/10/2025 Hurricanes – Away –

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

id: