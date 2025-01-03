How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 3
Published 3:46 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Friday’s NHL slate includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Predators vs. Canucks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6-goal total 16 times.
- In Vancouver’s 37 games this season, 23 have finished with more goals than Friday’s total of 6.
- These two teams combine for 5.5 goals per game, 0.5 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.4 less than the 6.4 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -131
- The Predators have won 40.9% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-13).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games).
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.7% to win.
Canucks Moneyline: +110
- Vancouver has claimed an upset victory five times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 15 games as the underdog).
- The Canucks have won three games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in nine such games).
- Vancouver has a 47.6% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Vancouver 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 30 points. He has averaged 0.2 goals per game, shooting 7%.
- With 14 goals and 13 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top contributors for Nashville with his 27 points (0.7 per game).
- Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 27 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.
- Juuse Saros (8-16-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .902 for Nashville.
Canucks Points Leaders
- Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes has collected 34 assists and eight goals in 34 games, good for 42 points.
- Conor Garland has made a major impact for Vancouver this season with 28 points, thanks to 10 goals and 18 assists.
- Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk has 28 points, courtesy of 16 goals (first on team) and 12 assists (fifth).
- Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 15-6-4 on the season, giving up 64 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 621 saves with a .907 save percentage (21st in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|L 7-4
|Away
|-139
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|L 3-0
|Away
|+105
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|L 5-3
|Away
|+100
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|-131
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
Canucks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/28/2024
|Kraken
|L 5-4
|Home
|-129
|12/31/2024
|Flames
|L 3-1
|Away
|+113
|1/2/2025
|Kraken
|W 4-3
|Away
|-100
|1/3/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+110
|1/6/2025
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|1/8/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|–
|1/10/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Venue: Rogers Arena
