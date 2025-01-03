Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 3
Published 4:51 am Friday, January 3, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and Conor Garland are two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-128)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|38
|9
|21
|30
|Jonathan Marchessault
|38
|14
|13
|27
|Roman Josi
|34
|7
|17
|24
|Steven Stamkos
|38
|11
|12
|23
|Ryan O’Reilly
|35
|9
|13
|22
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|34
|8
|34
|42
|Conor Garland
|37
|10
|18
|28
|Elias Pettersson
|34
|10
|18
|28
|Jake DeBrusk
|37
|16
|12
|28
|Brock Boeser
|30
|14
|11
|25
Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 91 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- Nashville ranks 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (122 total) in league play.
- The Predators are ranked 20th in the league with an 18.69% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Canucks have scored 115 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in the league.
- Vancouver’s 117 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Canucks’ power-play conversion rate (23.08%) ranks 12th in the league.
id: