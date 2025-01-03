Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 18 Published 12:37 pm Friday, January 3, 2025

Check out best bets as the Tennessee Titans (3-13) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans (9-7) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Titans favored and the difference between the two is 9.7 points.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 54.5% chance to win.

The Titans have won 25% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-3).

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (25%).

The Texans have been the underdog in five games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Houston has not won as an underdog of +100 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (+1.5)

Texans (+1.5) The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-14-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites (0-4).

The Texans have covered the spread six times in 16 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs, Houston owns an ATS record of 2-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)

Over (37) These two teams average 40.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more than the over/under of 37.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.7 more points per game (49.7) than this matchup’s over/under of 37 points.

Titans games have gone over the point total on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).

Five of the Texans’ 16 games with a set total have hit the over (31.2%).

