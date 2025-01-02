Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 18 Published 12:44 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

On Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans (3-13) are favored by just 1.5 points as they aim to break a five-game skid in a matchup against the Houston Texans (9-7). This contest has an over/under of 36.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Texans.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has covered the spread only twice in 16 opportunities this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-4) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).

Houston has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Texans have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, six of Houston’s 16 games have gone over the point total.

