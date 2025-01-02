Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 18

On Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans (3-13) are favored by just 1.5 points as they aim to break a five-game skid in a matchup against the Houston Texans (9-7). This contest has an over/under of 36.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Texans.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-1.5) 37 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Titans (-1.5) 36.5 -124 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Titans (-1.5) 37 -125 +105 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has covered the spread only twice in 16 opportunities this season.
  • The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-4) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Tennessee games have gone over the point total on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).
  • Houston has six wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.
  • The Texans have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • This season, six of Houston’s 16 games have gone over the point total.

