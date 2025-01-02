The most used, and best recipe for cooking at home, for the year 2024 Published 2:54 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

I was fortunate to sample a delicious array of meals at home in Mississippi, in nearby states and in New York City.

Email newsletter signup

A few memorable dishes included: chicken parmesan and garlic rolls at Mario’s Italian in Hattiesburg; pancakes with blueberries and maple syrup at Bubby’s in New York City; Italian meatballs at Teatro Bistro and chili at Tolbert’s Chili Parlor, both in Grapevine, Texas; shrimp po-boy and gumbo at Taranto’s in Biloxi and shrimp cocktail at Grand Central Station’s Oyster Bar in NYC.

Yes, 2024 was a great year for supermarkets, restaurants and travel, but I have a feeling this year will be equally memorable. Email me with your favorites in these three categories. I’ll do my best to try them out in the coming year. Happy New Year!

Most Used Recipe of 2024: Easy Chicken Parmesan

4 boneless chicken breast halves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 large eggs

1 cup panko bread crumbs, or more as needed

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or more if needed

½ cup olive oil for frying, or as needed

1 cup prepared tomato sauce (more to taste)

¼ cup fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup grated provolone cheese

2 teaspoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place chicken breasts between two sheets of heavy freezer bag on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound chicken with a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/2-inch.

Season chicken thoroughly with salt and pepper. Sprinkle flour over chicken breasts, evenly coating both sides.

Beat eggs in a shallow bowl and set aside. Mix bread crumbs and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese in a separate bowl, set aside. Dip a flour-coated chicken breast in beaten eggs. Transfer breast to the bread crumb mixture, pressing crumbs into both sides. Repeat for each breast. Let chicken rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Heat 1/2 inch olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat until it begins to shimmer. Cook chicken in the hot oil until golden, about 2 minutes per side. The chicken will finish cooking in the oven.

Transfer chicken to a baking dish. Top each breast with 2-3 tablespoons tomato sauce. Layer each chicken breast with equal amounts of mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and provolone cheese. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan over top and drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is browned and bubbly and chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkrpco@yahoo.com.