Temple vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 16
Published 8:04 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC team, the Temple Owls (8-5, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Liacouras Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
Temple vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN2
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Temple vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Temple
|Stat
|Memphis
|78.5
|Points For
|79.1
|73.2
|Points Against
|75.5
|45.1%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|41.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.6%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|40.2%
|32.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|35.0%
Temple’s Top Players
- The Owls rebounds and assists leader is William Settle. He grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
- Temple is led in scoring by Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 20.1 points per game.
- Mashburn is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, knocking down 2.0 per game.
- Quante Berry leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. Settle collects 1.5 blocks a game to pace Temple.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty’s strong showing this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 22.1 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.
- Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, getting 6.6 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, knocking down 2.9 treys per game.
- Haggerty tops Memphis in steals with 2.0 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.5 per game.
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/3/2025
|Wichita State
|–
Liacouras Center
|1/8/2025
|@ East Carolina
|–
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/11/2025
|@ Rice
|–
Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/16/2025
|Memphis
|–
Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|Tulane
|–
Liacouras Center
|1/22/2025
|@ North Texas
|–
UNT Coliseum
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|–
Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|–
FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|–
FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|–
Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|–
FedExForum
