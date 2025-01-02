Temple vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, January 16 Published 8:04 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) play a fellow AAC team, the Temple Owls (8-5, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Liacouras Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Temple vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Temple vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Temple Stat Memphis 78.5 Points For 79.1 73.2 Points Against 75.5 45.1% Field Goal % 45.7% 41.1% Opponent Field Goal % 42.6% 33.2% Three Point % 40.2% 32.2% Opponent Three Point % 35.0%

Temple’s Top Players

The Owls rebounds and assists leader is William Settle. He grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.

Temple is led in scoring by Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s 20.1 points per game.

Mashburn is the top three-point shooter for the Owls, knocking down 2.0 per game.

Quante Berry leads the team with 1.6 steals per game. Settle collects 1.5 blocks a game to pace Temple.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty’s strong showing this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 22.1 points per game and 3.5 assists per game.

Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, getting 6.6 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, knocking down 2.9 treys per game.

Haggerty tops Memphis in steals with 2.0 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Temple Schedule

Memphis Schedule

id: