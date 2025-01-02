Spurs vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 15 Published 4:32 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs (17-16) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this year.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSW and FDSSE

FDSSW and FDSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Favorite: –

Spurs vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Spurs Grizzlies 111.5 Points Avg. 123.2 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 45.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.4% Three Point % 36.8%

Spurs’ Top Players

Victor Wembanyama scores 25.6 points per game this season for the Spurs, adding 10 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Chris Paul is responsible for 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Wembanyama knocks down 3.3 threes per game to lead active Spurs.

Paul averages 1.5 steals per game. Wembanyama collects 3.9 blocks a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. racks up 22.1 points per game. He also contributes 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.6 points, five assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.8 threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are vital to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/4 Nuggets – Home – 1/6 Bulls – Away – 1/8 Bucks – Away – 1/11 Lakers – Away – 1/13 Lakers – Away – 1/15 Grizzlies – Home – 1/17 Grizzlies – Home – 1/19 Heat – Away – 1/23 Pacers – Away – 1/25 Pacers – Home – 1/29 Clippers – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/4 Warriors – Away – 1/6 Mavericks – Home – 1/9 Rockets – Home – 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away – 1/17 Spurs – Away – 1/20 Timberwolves – Home – 1/22 Hornets – Home – 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home –

