Spurs vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Jan. 15
Published 4:32 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The San Antonio Spurs (17-16) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this year.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSW and FDSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Spurs
|Grizzlies
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|123.2
|111.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Spurs’ Top Players
- Victor Wembanyama scores 25.6 points per game this season for the Spurs, adding 10 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
- Chris Paul is responsible for 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Wembanyama knocks down 3.3 threes per game to lead active Spurs.
- Paul averages 1.5 steals per game. Wembanyama collects 3.9 blocks a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. racks up 22.1 points per game. He also contributes 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.
- This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points, three assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.6 points, five assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells knocks down 1.8 threes per game.
- Jackson’s 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game are vital to the Grizzlies’ defensive effort.
Spurs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/4
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/8
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/17
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/19
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|1/23
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Spurs or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/4
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/6
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/17
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/24
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.