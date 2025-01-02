Ole Miss vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 2 Published 1:46 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday’s game features the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) and the Auburn Tigers (9-4) facing off at Neville Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-62 win for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Auburn projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Ole Miss. The over/under has been set at 124.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Point total: 124.5

124.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -250, Auburn +200

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 63, Auburn 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Auburn (+5.5)

Auburn (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (124.5)

Ole Miss has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Auburn is 1-0-0. A total of four out of the Rebels’ games this season have hit the over, and zero of the Tigers’ games have gone over. The two teams score 153.1 points per game, 28.6 more points than this matchup’s total.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels’ +399 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.9 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 46.7 per outing (first in college basketball).

The 37.3 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 42nd in college basketball, and are 12.2 more than the 25.1 its opponents record per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 5.5 three-pointers per game (239th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (3.3). It is shooting 29.6% from deep (227th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 25.7%.

The Rebels’ 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in college basketball, and the 57.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Ole Miss has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd in college basketball play), 9.6 fewer than the 21.8 it forces on average (19th in college basketball).

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game, with a +256 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 53.5 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Auburn records 33.5 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) while conceding 26.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by seven boards per game.

Auburn hits 4.3 three-pointers per game (318th in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 4.1 its opponents make, shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc.

Auburn has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 15.1 per game (126th in college basketball) while forcing 21.5 (21st in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: