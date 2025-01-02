NFL Week 18 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 6:27 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
Our best bet against the spread on the NFL’s Week 18 schedule is Dolphins -1 — scroll down for more suggestions (including parlay possibilities) for both spreads and over/unders.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 18
Jump to Matchup:
MIA-NYJ | CIN-PIT | HOU-TEN | BUF-NE | NYG-PHI | MIN-DET | SF-ARI | LAC-LV | JAX-IND | WAS-DAL | SEA-LAR | CAR-ATL | CHI-GB | KC-DEN | NO-TB | CLE-BAL
Pick: Dolphins -1 vs. Jets
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -1.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans +1.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Titans -1.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3 vs. Vikings
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals -4 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -4
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -4.5 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 8.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -4.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Colts -5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 7.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -6 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams +6.5 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -6.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -8.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 16.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -8.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -10 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 21.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -10
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs +10.5 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -10.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers -13.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 18.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -13.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 5
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ravens -19.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 26.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -19.5
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 4
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
