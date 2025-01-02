NFL Week 18 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 6:18 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

There are 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 18 slate, with the Eagles (-3) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

Best Week 18 Spread Bets

MIA-NYJ | CIN-PIT | HOU-TEN | BUF-NE | NYG-PHI

Pick: Dolphins -1 vs. Jets

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 1.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 1.6 points Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 5.8 points Spread: Bengals -1.5

Bengals -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 4

Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans +1.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 8.2 points Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 20.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 20.5 points Spread: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 26.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 26.0 points Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 18 Total Bets

Under 56.5 – Vikings vs. Lions

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 49.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 40 – Chiefs vs. Broncos

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Projected Total: 42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 39 – Seahawks vs. Rams

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41 – Bears vs. Packers

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 43.5 – Saints vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Total: 47.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Jan. 5

Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

