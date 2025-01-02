NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch on a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 3
Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Pistons -5.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Thunder -4.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Pelicans -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT
Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -2.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Nuggets -7.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.0 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.0 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
