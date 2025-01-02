NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 3 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors is a game to watch on a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 3

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Pistons -5.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.0 total projected points)

Over (220.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder -4.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Pelicans -6.5

Pelicans -6.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and MNMT

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics -2.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BOS

SCHN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

KFAA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets -7.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.0 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.0 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)

Over (231.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: