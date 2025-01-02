Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 3 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Sacramento Kings (15-19), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11, nine injured players) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings took care of business in their most recent game 113-107 against the 76ers on Wednesday. De’Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 35 points for the Kings in the win.

The Grizzlies came out on top in their most recent game 117-112 against the Suns on Tuesday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 38 points (adding 12 rebounds and four assists).

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keegan Murray SF Questionable Ankle 11.6 7.4 1.4 Devin Carter PG Questionable Shoulder

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Santi Aldama PF Out Ankle 13 7.3 3 Ja Morant PG Out Ac Joint 21.2 4.4 7.9 Zach Edey C Questionable Concussion 11.3 8 1.1 Brandon Clarke PF Questionable Knee 7.3 5.1 1 Yuki Kawamura PG Questionable Shoulder 1.6 0.3 0.7 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Ankle 8.2 4.5 3.2

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

