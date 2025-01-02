January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Thursday’s NHL schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Thursday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch January 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Minnesota Wild @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Buffalo Sabres @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

