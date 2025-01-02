How to Watch the Kings vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published 11:54 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Sacramento Kings (15-19) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on January 3, 2025. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.
Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Sacramento has a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.
- The 114.8 points per game the Kings record are only 0.7 more points than the Grizzlies allow (114.1).
- When Sacramento scores more than 114.1 points, it is 9-7.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis is 21-3 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.
- The Grizzlies score 9.7 more points per game (123.2) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Memphis is 22-4.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have been worse when playing at home this season, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 115.5 per game in road games.
- Sacramento is surrendering 112.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (114.9).
- In home games, the Kings are averaging 1.4 more threes per game (12.4) than on the road (11.0). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are scoring more points at home (124.2 per game) than on the road (122.2). And they are allowing less at home (110.9) than away (117.8).
- At home Memphis is allowing 110.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it is away (117.8).
- The Grizzlies average 2.3 more assists per game at home (31.6) than away (29.3).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Carter
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Keegan Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Santi Aldama
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Ac Joint
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Zach Edey
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Brandon Clarke
|Questionable
|Knee
|Yuki Kawamura
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Jake LaRavia
|Questionable
|Ankle