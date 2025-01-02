How to Watch the Kings vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3 Published 11:54 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Sacramento Kings (15-19) go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) on January 3, 2025. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

NBCS-CA, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 15th.

The 114.8 points per game the Kings record are only 0.7 more points than the Grizzlies allow (114.1).

When Sacramento scores more than 114.1 points, it is 9-7.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 21-3 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

The Grizzlies score 9.7 more points per game (123.2) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Memphis is 22-4.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have been worse when playing at home this season, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 115.5 per game in road games.

Sacramento is surrendering 112.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (114.9).

In home games, the Kings are averaging 1.4 more threes per game (12.4) than on the road (11.0). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Grizzlies are scoring more points at home (124.2 per game) than on the road (122.2). And they are allowing less at home (110.9) than away (117.8).

At home Memphis is allowing 110.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it is away (117.8).

The Grizzlies average 2.3 more assists per game at home (31.6) than away (29.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Devin Carter Questionable Shoulder Keegan Murray Questionable Ankle

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Santi Aldama Out Ankle Ja Morant Out Ac Joint Gregory Jackson Out Foot Marcus Smart Out Finger Zach Edey Questionable Concussion Brandon Clarke Questionable Knee Yuki Kawamura Questionable Shoulder Jake LaRavia Questionable Ankle

