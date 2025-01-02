How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2
Published 7:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Auburn Tigers (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 79th in college basketball in points scored (73.2 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (53.5).
- Ole Miss ranks sixth-best in college basketball by allowing just 25.1 rebounds per game. It ranks 42nd in college basketball by averaging 37.3 rebounds per contest.
- This season the Tigers are ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists at 15.5 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, it’s been a dominant stretch for Ole Miss, who is committing 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd-best in college basketball) and forcing 21.8 turnovers per contest (19th-best).
- The Tigers make 4.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 318th and 26th, respectively, in the nation.
- Ole Miss ranks third-best in the nation by ceding 3.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 35th in college basketball at 25.7%.
- The Tigers attempt 19.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 15.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 80.9% of their shots, with 84.7% of their makes coming from there.
Auburn 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 79th in college basketball in points scored (73.2 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (53.5).
- Auburn is 154th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 23rd-best in rebounds conceded (26.5).
- The Tigers are 83rd in the country in assists (15.5 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Auburn is 126th in the nation in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 21st-best in turnovers forced (21.5).
- The Tigers make 4.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 318th and 26th, respectively, in the nation.
- Defensively, Auburn is 15th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 4.1. It is 117th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.5%.
- The Tigers take 19.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 80.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15.3% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 84.7% are 2-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|12
|12.3
|5.3
|2.1
|2.3
|0.3
|1.1
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|12
|11.3
|5.6
|2.8
|1.3
|1.1
|1
|Madison Scott
|12
|10.9
|5.3
|3.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|Starr Jacobs
|12
|10.4
|6.4
|1
|1.9
|0.4
|0
|Kirsten Deans
|12
|8.8
|2.5
|3.4
|1.2
|0.3
|1.4
Auburn’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Deyona Gaston
|12
|22.7
|9
|1
|1.3
|1.8
|0.1
|Taliah Scott
|3
|20.3
|5
|2
|2
|0.3
|5.3
|Celia Sumbane
|13
|9.7
|5.2
|1.8
|1.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Taylen Collins
|11
|9.7
|6.5
|1.8
|1
|0.5
|0
|Kaitlyn Duhon
|8
|7.3
|3
|2
|2.1
|0.5
|0.5
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET
- January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET
- January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 2 vs. Ole Miss at 7:00 PM ET
- January 5 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Arkansas at 7:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Kentucky at 3:00 PM ET
- January 16 vs. Texas at 7:00 PM ET
- January 19 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
