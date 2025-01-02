How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 2 Published 7:46 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the Auburn Tigers (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 79th in college basketball in points scored (73.2 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (53.5).

Ole Miss ranks sixth-best in college basketball by allowing just 25.1 rebounds per game. It ranks 42nd in college basketball by averaging 37.3 rebounds per contest.

This season the Tigers are ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists at 15.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, it’s been a dominant stretch for Ole Miss, who is committing 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd-best in college basketball) and forcing 21.8 turnovers per contest (19th-best).

The Tigers make 4.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 318th and 26th, respectively, in the nation.

Ole Miss ranks third-best in the nation by ceding 3.3 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 35th in college basketball at 25.7%.

The Tigers attempt 19.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 15.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 80.9% of their shots, with 84.7% of their makes coming from there.

Auburn 2024-25 Stats

Auburn is 154th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 23rd-best in rebounds conceded (26.5).

The Tigers are 83rd in the country in assists (15.5 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Auburn is 126th in the nation in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 21st-best in turnovers forced (21.5).

Defensively, Auburn is 15th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 4.1. It is 117th in 3-point percentage conceded at 28.5%.

The Tigers take 19.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 80.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 15.3% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 84.7% are 2-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 12 12.3 5.3 2.1 2.3 0.3 1.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 12 11.3 5.6 2.8 1.3 1.1 1 Madison Scott 12 10.9 5.3 3.8 1.3 1.3 0.3 Starr Jacobs 12 10.4 6.4 1 1.9 0.4 0 Kirsten Deans 12 8.8 2.5 3.4 1.2 0.3 1.4

Auburn’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deyona Gaston 12 22.7 9 1 1.3 1.8 0.1 Taliah Scott 3 20.3 5 2 2 0.3 5.3 Celia Sumbane 13 9.7 5.2 1.8 1.8 0.5 0.7 Taylen Collins 11 9.7 6.5 1.8 1 0.5 0 Kaitlyn Duhon 8 7.3 3 2 2.1 0.5 0.5

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Florida at 9:00 PM ET

January 19 at Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule

January 2 vs. Ole Miss at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Arkansas at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Kentucky at 3:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Texas at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

