How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream – January 2
Published 6:41 am Thursday, January 2, 2025
AAC foes square off when the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) travel to face the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Owls are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 184th.
- The 79.1 points per game the Tigers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Owls give up (77.5).
- When Memphis puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 7-0.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Owls are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 110th.
- The Owls’ 84.8 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged when playing on the road.
- The Tigers ceded 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Memphis fared worse at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic averages 87.8 points per game at home, and 91.8 on the road.
- The Owls allow 68.0 points per game at home, and 95.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drains fewer treys on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (38.4%) as well.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|W 64-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|L 79-66
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|W 87-70
|FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|–
|FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
FedExForum
|FedExForum
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2024
|Jacksonville
|W 85-63
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|12/14/2024
|Texas State
|W 89-80
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|12/21/2024
|@ Michigan State
|L 86-69
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/2/2025
|Memphis
Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|@ East Carolina
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|1/8/2025
|@ Charlotte
Dale F. Halton Arena
|Dale F. Halton Arena
