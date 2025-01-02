How to Watch Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream – January 2 Published 6:41 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

AAC foes square off when the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) travel to face the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Owls are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 184th.

The 79.1 points per game the Tigers put up are just 1.6 more points than the Owls give up (77.5).

When Memphis puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 7-0.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Owls are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 110th.

The Owls’ 84.8 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers give up.

Florida Atlantic is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged when playing on the road.

The Tigers ceded 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.8).

In terms of three-pointers, Memphis fared worse at home last year, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic averages 87.8 points per game at home, and 91.8 on the road.

The Owls allow 68.0 points per game at home, and 95.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drains fewer treys on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/18/2024 @ Virginia W 64-62 John Paul Jones Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State L 79-66 FedExForum 12/28/2024 Ole Miss W 87-70 FedExForum 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 North Texas – FedExForum 1/11/2025 East Carolina Watch this game on ESPN+ FedExForum

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2024 Jacksonville W 85-63 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 12/14/2024 Texas State W 89-80 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 12/21/2024 @ Michigan State L 86-69 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/2/2025 Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/5/2025 @ East Carolina Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum 1/8/2025 @ Charlotte Watch this game on ESPN+ Dale F. Halton Arena

