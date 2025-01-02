How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 8:43 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Just one AAC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That contest is the Memphis Tigers taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

