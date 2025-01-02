How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2 Published 8:43 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

Just one AAC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That contest is the Memphis Tigers taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

