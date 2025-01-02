Dart: Rebels want to finish season the way they started Published 2:25 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Jeff Moeller

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart recently officially declared for April’s NFL draft, bit the senior signal caller and his teammates didn’t want to bypass the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Duke in Jacksonville, Florida Thursday evening.

The Rebels finished their regular season with a 26-14 victory over Mississippi State, and they had expectations about entering the playoffs.

However, Dart is still excited to end his college career in a bowl game.

“There wasn’t any doubt,” said Dart about him playing in the contest during a press conference. “I never had a second thought about it. I’m really excited to go out and compete one last time with the guys.

“There are a lot of guys who could have opted out and have cases to be first-rounders and what not. But we kind of came together and were just like we want to finish this the way we started it.”

Dart has paced the 16th-ranked Rebels (9-3, 5-3 SEC) throughout the season, throwing for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns. Dart also has rushed for 452 yards. His primary targets will be Jordan Watkins (42 catches, 726 yards, seven touchdowns) and Cayden Lee (49-817-2). Leading receiver Tre Harris (60-1,030-7) will miss the game due to hip and groin injuries.

Henry Parrish in the Rebels’ leading ground gained with 678 yards on 130 carries with 10 touchdowns. LSU transfer running back Logan Diggs (119-653-7) will make his debut for the Rebels.

Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin will welcome one last time to watch his quarterback operate, and has realized his contributions to the program.

Jaxson has been an amazing leader to come in over the three years,” said Kiffin. “He set a bunch of school records, I think most wins and most yards and those things. But his impact and his legacy that he leaves in the younger players is amazing, and the younger quarterbacks.”

Rebels’ kicker Caden Davis has converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts – his longest this year was a 56-yarder – is also a viable offensive option.

Defensively, the Rebels led the nation in quarterback sacks with 53. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen have 10.5 sacks apiece.

The Rebels have 11 interceptions this season, led by Trey Amos, who has three and 13 pass deflections.

Duke (9-3, 5-3 SEC), which enters the game with a three-game winning streak under first–year head coach Manny Diaz, was recently shocked when starting quarterback Maalik Murphy (2.933 yards with 26 touchdowns) and lead running back Star Thomas (941-213-7) recently entered the transfer portal.

The Blue Devils will turn to little-used back Henry Belin IV (one pass attempt, 23 yards rushing), who will look to veteran receivers Jordan Moore (50-798-7) and Eli Pancol (55-741-9). Peyton James enters the game as their leading rusher (310-74-3).

On the other side of the ball, the Blue Devils have 41 sacks, led by Wesley Williams (7.5) and Alex Howard (6.0). Chandler Rivers, recognized as the team’s top lockdown corner, has three of their 12 interceptions. Duke also has a reliable kicker in Todd Pelino, who has made 15 of 20 attempts with his longest being 53 yards.

The Rebels’ likely most memorable and high-profile appearance in the Gator Bowl was in 1971 when a showdown between Heisman trophy runner-up Archie Manning and Heisman trophy winner Auburn’s Pat Sullivan was the showcase.

The 10th-ranked Tigers edged the unranked Rebels, 35-28, in a game that was as close as the score and even closer.

Manning completed 22 of 39 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Sullivan was 27 of 44 for 359 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Manning had to leave the game periodically due to exhaustion, and was replaced by Shug Chumble, who threw for a touchdown and ran for one.

Overall, Mississippi accounted for 465 yards, while Auburn totaled 559. Ironically, both head coaches missed the game due to physical ailments. Ole’ Miss head coach Johnny Vaught was recovering from a heart attack, and Auburn head coach Ralph Jordan was recovering from an appendectomy.

Ole’ Miss also appeared in the game in 1958, dropping a 7-3 decision to Florida, and in 1991, suffering a 35-3 defeat to Michigan.

The Rebels will enter the game as a 17-point favorite. Kickoff is a 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised by ESPN.