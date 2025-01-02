Cotillion celebrates 27 county debs at Hosanna formal event Published 2:38 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025

Etheldra Haynie was presented a proclamation from the State of Mississippi by State Sen. Reginald Jackson at this year’s cotillion. Also pictured are Shalonda Ford (left) and Andrea Buck.

This year’s debutante presentation featured 27 young women who embodied elegance, poise, and grace. The ladies were presented on Dec. 14 at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope.

The Panola County Debutante helps to shape and mold young girls into elegant women through training, etiquette workshops, educational tours, FAFSA and scholarship training, resume building and numerous other skills that aid in assisting their educational and life skills growth.

The late Norva Kitchens, librarian of the South Panola School District, spearheaded the very first Panola Debutante Cotillion through the Alcorn State University Panola County Alumni Association in December 1993 and it successfully continued until 2006.

In 2022 former debutante Shalonda Ford revived the organization and sponsors the annual presentation with debutante and page advisor Amber Shegog-Brown

At the cotillion, this year’s recipient of the Norva Kitchens Phenomenal Woman Award was Alyssa Smith, daughter of Artee and Shana Smith. She also received the Edith Harris Academic Excellence Award for maintaining the highest GPA in this year’s class of 27 participants.

Aniyah Ford was awarded Miss Humanitarian designation. She is the daughter Bianka and Kordaryl Ford

Jaila Scott received the Morris Family Miss Congeniality Award. She is the daughter of Timeka Johnson and the late James Scott.

Denellia Coleman and Zoe Byrd both received the Good Citizenship Award.

Madison Haynie was crowned third place ad sales winner,.

Azaria Brown was second place ad sales winner, and

Camille Rosemon was recognized as the first place as sales winner.

Educator and community activist, Etheldra Haynie, was honored for her tireless service and contributions to Panola County. She was presented a proclamation from the State of Mississippi by State Sen. Reginald Jackson, her son LJ Haynie, Shalonda Ford, and Andrea Buck.

Panola County Debutante board members are Koretta Kitchens-Sullivan, Sylvia Franklin, Shaquita Lathon, Devin Jones, Kyla Rudd, Amber Shegog-Brown, Sybil Draper, Veltis Walton, and Shalonda Ford.