College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 2 Published 12:47 am Thursday, January 2, 2025

In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball slate on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers and Florida Atlantic Owls hit the court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena — see below for our ATS picks.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -3.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 4.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -3.5

Memphis -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 2

January 2 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

