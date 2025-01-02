Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 3
Published 4:21 pm Thursday, January 2, 2025
The outings on the Friday college basketball lineup for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Nevada Wolf Pack playing the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Nevada +5.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +1.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Bowling Green +6.5 vs. Akron
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Akron by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Marist +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Iona Gaels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Marist by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -8.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Iowa +5.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan +3.5 vs. Siena
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Siena Saints
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Siena by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Siena (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stonehill -2.5 vs. Mercyhurst
- Matchup: Stonehill Skyhawks at Mercyhurst Lakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 3
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-2.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
