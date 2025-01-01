Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Duke on TV or Streaming Live – 2025 Gator Bowl Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils will meet for the Gator Bowl on January 2, 2025, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. Duke Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 3,875 YDS (68.6%) / 25 TD / 6 INT

453 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 37.8 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jordan Watkins WR 42 REC / 726 YDS / 7 TD / 60.5 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 57 TKL / 13 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 86 TKL / 9 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Princely Umanmielen DL 33 TKL / 10 TFL / 10.5 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 73 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14 11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10 11/23/2024 at Florida L 24-17 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 26-14 1/2/2025 vs. Duke –

Duke Key Players

Name Position Stats Maalik Murphy QB 2,932 YDS (60.3%) / 26 TD / 12 INT

-79 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.2 RUSH YPG Star Thomas RB 871 YDS / 7 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC

20 REC / 153 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Eli Pancol WR 55 REC / 741 YDS / 9 TD / 61.8 YPG Jordan Moore WR 50 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 66.5 YPG Alex Howard LB 73 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK Cameron Bergeron LB 66 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT Ozzie Nicholas LB 84 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Terry Moore DB 63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2024 vs. Elon W 26-3 9/6/2024 at Northwestern W 26-20 9/14/2024 vs. UConn W 26-21 9/21/2024 at Middle Tennessee W 45-17 9/28/2024 vs. North Carolina W 21-20 10/5/2024 at Georgia Tech L 24-14 10/18/2024 vs. Florida State W 23-16 10/26/2024 vs. SMU L 28-27 11/2/2024 at Miami (FL) L 53-31 11/9/2024 at North Carolina State W 29-19 11/23/2024 vs. Virginia Tech W 31-28 11/30/2024 at Wake Forest W 23-17 1/2/2025 vs. Ole Miss –

