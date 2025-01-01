Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Duke on TV or Streaming Live – 2025 Gator Bowl
Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils will meet for the Gator Bowl on January 2, 2025, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.
Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.
Ole Miss vs. Duke Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3,875 YDS (68.6%) / 25 TD / 6 INT
453 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 37.8 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|42 REC / 726 YDS / 7 TD / 60.5 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|57 TKL / 13 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|86 TKL / 9 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Princely Umanmielen
|DL
|33 TKL / 10 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|73 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|W 26-14
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|W 63-31
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|W 28-10
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|L 24-17
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 26-14
|1/2/2025
|vs. Duke
|–
Duke Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Maalik Murphy
|QB
|2,932 YDS (60.3%) / 26 TD / 12 INT
-79 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.2 RUSH YPG
|Star Thomas
|RB
|871 YDS / 7 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
20 REC / 153 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Eli Pancol
|WR
|55 REC / 741 YDS / 9 TD / 61.8 YPG
|Jordan Moore
|WR
|50 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 66.5 YPG
|Alex Howard
|LB
|73 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK
|Cameron Bergeron
|LB
|66 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT
|Ozzie Nicholas
|LB
|84 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Terry Moore
|DB
|63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2024
|vs. Elon
|W 26-3
|9/6/2024
|at Northwestern
|W 26-20
|9/14/2024
|vs. UConn
|W 26-21
|9/21/2024
|at Middle Tennessee
|W 45-17
|9/28/2024
|vs. North Carolina
|W 21-20
|10/5/2024
|at Georgia Tech
|L 24-14
|10/18/2024
|vs. Florida State
|W 23-16
|10/26/2024
|vs. SMU
|L 28-27
|11/2/2024
|at Miami (FL)
|L 53-31
|11/9/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 29-19
|11/23/2024
|vs. Virginia Tech
|W 31-28
|11/30/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 23-17
|1/2/2025
|vs. Ole Miss
|–