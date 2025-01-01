Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Duke on TV or Streaming Live – 2025 Gator Bowl

Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Duke on TV or Streaming Live - 2025 Gator Bowl

Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils will meet for the Gator Bowl on January 2, 2025, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and start watching college football games right now.

Ole Miss vs. Duke Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 3,875 YDS (68.6%) / 25 TD / 6 INT
453 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 37.8 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77 YPG / 5.3 YPC
Jordan Watkins WR 42 REC / 726 YDS / 7 TD / 60.5 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 57 TKL / 13 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 86 TKL / 9 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Princely Umanmielen DL 33 TKL / 10 TFL / 10.5 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 73 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14
11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10
11/23/2024 at Florida L 24-17
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 26-14
1/2/2025 vs. Duke

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Duke Key Players

Name Position Stats
Maalik Murphy QB 2,932 YDS (60.3%) / 26 TD / 12 INT
-79 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.2 RUSH YPG
Star Thomas RB 871 YDS / 7 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
20 REC / 153 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Eli Pancol WR 55 REC / 741 YDS / 9 TD / 61.8 YPG
Jordan Moore WR 50 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 66.5 YPG
Alex Howard LB 73 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK
Cameron Bergeron LB 66 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK / 1 INT
Ozzie Nicholas LB 84 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Terry Moore DB 63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/30/2024 vs. Elon W 26-3
9/6/2024 at Northwestern W 26-20
9/14/2024 vs. UConn W 26-21
9/21/2024 at Middle Tennessee W 45-17
9/28/2024 vs. North Carolina W 21-20
10/5/2024 at Georgia Tech L 24-14
10/18/2024 vs. Florida State W 23-16
10/26/2024 vs. SMU L 28-27
11/2/2024 at Miami (FL) L 53-31
11/9/2024 at North Carolina State W 29-19
11/23/2024 vs. Virginia Tech W 31-28
11/30/2024 at Wake Forest W 23-17
1/2/2025 vs. Ole Miss
id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 1

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow