Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 2 Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Oregon Ducks take the court in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, Florida Atlantic 77

Memphis 82, Florida Atlantic 77 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 4.6 points

Memphis by 4.6 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 72, Minnesota 68

Purdue 72, Minnesota 68 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.9 points

Purdue by 4.9 points Pick ATS: Minnesota (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Williams Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Portland Pilots

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 91, Portland 62

Gonzaga 91, Portland 62 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 28.9 points

Gonzaga by 28.9 points Pick ATS: Portland (+34.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 75, Illinois 74

Oregon 75, Illinois 74 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 0.3 points

Oregon by 0.3 points Pick ATS: Illinois (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: