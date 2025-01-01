Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 2 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Thursday’s contest between the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena has a projected final score of 82-77 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 159.5 total.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Line: Memphis -4.5

Memphis -4.5 Point total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -178, Florida Atlantic +146

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 82, Florida Atlantic 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+4.5)

Florida Atlantic (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)

Memphis has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Tigers have an 8-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 163.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They’re putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and are allowing 75.5 per contest to rank 289th in college basketball.

Memphis ranks 186th in the country at 33.0 rebounds per game. That’s 1.1 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

Memphis knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.1 (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.3.

The Tigers’ 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 153rd in college basketball, and the 93.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 243rd in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 1.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (332nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls’ +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.8 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per outing (316th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 33.6 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball), compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

Florida Atlantic makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.7. It shoots 36.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 39.3%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (180th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 14.4 it forces (46th in college basketball).

