How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Thursday college basketball slate includes 11 games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Syracuse Orange at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 California Golden Bears at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

