How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2 Published 8:51 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Thursday college basketball slate includes 11 games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Texas Longhorns taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Florida Gators at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Syracuse Orange at No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 California Golden Bears at Clemson Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: