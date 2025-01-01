How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2
Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025
There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
