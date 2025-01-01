How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2 Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: