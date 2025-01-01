How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 2

Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 2

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Florida Atlantic Owls

No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Pilots at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

