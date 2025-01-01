How to Watch the NBA Today, January 2
The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to catch on a Thursday NBA slate that has six thrilling contests.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 2
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: YES and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
