How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 1
Published 3:45 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (2-9) will try to halt an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Wichita State Shockers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Email newsletter signup
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- The Shockers are 189th in the country in points scored (65.9 per game) and 277th in points allowed (69.0).
- Memphis ranks 146th in the country with 33.7 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th-worst in college basketball.
- This season the Shockers are ranked 233rd in the country in assists at 12.4 per game.
- With 16.5 turnovers per game, Memphis is 206th in the nation. It forces 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 307th in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Shockers are 264th in the nation in 3-point makes (5.2 per game) and 220th in 3-point percentage (29.9%).
- With 6.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Memphis is 250th in the country. It is ceding a 30.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 190th in college basketball.
- The Shockers take 72% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79% of the Shockers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 21% are 3-pointers.
Wichita State 2024-25 Stats
- The Shockers are 189th in college basketball in points scored (65.9 per game) and 277th in points conceded (69.0).
- In 2024-25, Wichita State is 70th in the nation in rebounds (36.0 per game) and 244th in rebounds conceded (33.3).
- This season the Shockers are ranked 233rd in the nation in assists at 12.4 per game.
- In 2024-25, Wichita State is 174th in the country in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and 257th in turnovers forced (15.1).
- In 2024-25, the Shockers are 264th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.2 per game) and 220th in 3-point percentage (29.9%).
- Giving up 5.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.8% from downtown, Wichita State is 166th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.
- The Shockers attempt 28% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21% of the Shockers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 79% are 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|11
|16.6
|2.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|2.4
|DeeDee Hagemann
|2
|16.0
|2.0
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|Alasia Smith
|11
|11.6
|7.1
|1.8
|2.2
|0.5
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|11
|10.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.7
Wichita State’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayla Murray
|14
|11.9
|5.4
|1.9
|0.6
|0.6
|0.2
|Salese Blow
|14
|11.4
|2.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.0
|1.4
|Taylor Jameson
|14
|10.1
|2.9
|3.0
|1.5
|0.1
|1.9
|Princess Anderson
|12
|7.5
|2.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.9
|Bre’yon White
|14
|5.9
|6.5
|0.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.0
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET
- January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET
- January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET
- January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET
- January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET
Wichita State’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 1 at Memphis at 4:00 PM ET
- January 4 at UAB at 6:00 PM ET
- January 8 vs. South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- January 11 at UTSA at 1:00 PM ET
- January 15 vs. Tulane at 7:00 PM ET
- January 18 at North Texas at 3:00 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!