How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 1 Published 3:45 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (2-9) will try to halt an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Wichita State Shockers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Shockers are 189th in the country in points scored (65.9 per game) and 277th in points allowed (69.0).

Memphis ranks 146th in the country with 33.7 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th-worst in college basketball.

This season the Shockers are ranked 233rd in the country in assists at 12.4 per game.

With 16.5 turnovers per game, Memphis is 206th in the nation. It forces 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 307th in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Shockers are 264th in the nation in 3-point makes (5.2 per game) and 220th in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

With 6.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Memphis is 250th in the country. It is ceding a 30.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 190th in college basketball.

The Shockers take 72% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79% of the Shockers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 21% are 3-pointers.

Wichita State 2024-25 Stats

The Shockers are 189th in college basketball in points scored (65.9 per game) and 277th in points conceded (69.0).

In 2024-25, Wichita State is 70th in the nation in rebounds (36.0 per game) and 244th in rebounds conceded (33.3).

This season the Shockers are ranked 233rd in the nation in assists at 12.4 per game.

In 2024-25, Wichita State is 174th in the country in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and 257th in turnovers forced (15.1).

In 2024-25, the Shockers are 264th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.2 per game) and 220th in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

Giving up 5.9 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.8% from downtown, Wichita State is 166th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Shockers attempt 28% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21% of the Shockers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 79% are 2-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 11 16.6 2.9 1.1 0.8 0.4 2.4 DeeDee Hagemann 2 16.0 2.0 6.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 Alasia Smith 11 11.6 7.1 1.8 2.2 0.5 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 11 10.5 4.3 2.8 1.5 0.2 0.7

Wichita State’s Top Players

Shockers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayla Murray 14 11.9 5.4 1.9 0.6 0.6 0.2 Salese Blow 14 11.4 2.9 2.2 0.7 0.0 1.4 Taylor Jameson 14 10.1 2.9 3.0 1.5 0.1 1.9 Princess Anderson 12 7.5 2.1 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.9 Bre’yon White 14 5.9 6.5 0.5 1.2 0.3 0.0

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

January 18 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

Wichita State’s Upcoming Schedule

January 1 at Memphis at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 at UAB at 6:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

January 11 at UTSA at 1:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. Tulane at 7:00 PM ET

January 18 at North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

