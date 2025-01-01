How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1
Published 4:44 am Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Rice Owls and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane hit the court for the only game on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature AAC teams.
Today’s AAC Games
Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
