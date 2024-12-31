Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 1
Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The UConn Huskies versus the DePaul Blue Demons is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that includes a ranked team on the court. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 11 UConn Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 77, DePaul 74
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 2.5 points
- Pick ATS: DePaul (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
