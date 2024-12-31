The best resolution is not to make them Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

Nobody likes failure, and nobody wants to be a failure. Like most people I know, I have failed in

life.

I never failed college algebra to my credit, but it was a mighty close call. I'm sure I would have if

my father-in-law hadn’t been the adjunct professor teaching my course. He was gracious and

spent lots of time trying to help me grasp all the necessary concepts.

I’m proud to say that I have never had to use algebra in my ministry life. That’s a good thing

because if it had been necessary, I would have added it to my list of failures.

I’ve often wondered if I failed to be a good father or husband. I’m content to believe that, even

with obvious mistakes, I’ve done the best I could. I continue to trust God in the outcomes.

Of course, I can look at numerous mistakes in financial matters, ministry life, and being a good

friend. I wish I could say I’ve never failed anyone, but that wouldn’t be true.

And since I’m wishing, I wish I could go back and thump myself on the head before I said dumb

things or put my foot in my mouth. But even those events have served as a learning process. In

that regard, they are not complete failures. Thankfully, I serve a God that always seems to

redeem even the heights of stupidity.

I suspect one, two, or possibly three of my readers can recall some of their stupidity. I am not

alone in that.

A brand-new year is often a time of resolutions. In the past, I have resolved to lose weight, get

in shape, get out of debt, conquer my bucket list, read more, learn a language, pray more, learn

to play the guitar or piano, etc. I have no doubt you’ve made your lists from year to year, too.

I have no idea how old I was when I started making New Year’s resolutions, but I can

confidently say there has never been a year when those resolutions lasted more than a month

or two. Life always gets in the way. Priorities get skewed, and other concerns become more

pressing.

This year, I resolve not to be a failure in terms of resolutions by not making any. That doesn’t

mean I don’t want to do better or be better in certain circumstances or situations. That doesn’t

mean I don’t have goals or dreams to pursue in 2025. To the contrary, I do.

But instead of lists, plans, projects, and goals with defined parameters, which tend to feel like

disappointments and failures when not met, I propose to live a life of purposefulness. I plan to

explore more fully how to be a servant to all.

It is popular for some to have a word to filter the new year through. Instead of a word, my filter

will be the words of Jesus in Luke 6:31, “Do to others as you would like them to do to you.”

(NLT‬)

It may seem very elementary, but we could use a more simplified approach.

May the New Year be one of purpose and peace for all!