Restaurant Inspections Published 10:10 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted nine food service inspections in Panola County

between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 with six facilities receiving A grades and three receiving a B grade.

There were no C grades issued.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter

grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations.

“B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the

inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the

inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period

not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades were:

The Caramel Factory, Snack Shack, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Little Caesar Pizza, Thai

Hut and Rafters on the Water.

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades were:

Kem’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn, Mr. Jiffy 2, and New China Buffett.