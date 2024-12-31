Quinn Minute – Cold weather activities Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Rix Quinn

I just talked to an old friend who told me it is very cold in his town. He

wonders what he can do for fun in icy conditions.

Well, it is cold because it is winter. If it were hot, we would worry that

there’s a hole in the ozone layer. But the ozone layer is invisible, so it

would be hard to find the hole.

For winter amusement, many people ski. That’s fun if you like to go

downhill really fast. I do not ski, because I am going downhill fast enough

already.

In icy weather, it’s unwise to water ski. Not only is it hard to stay up, but

falling on a frozen lake is quite painful.

If you hate cold weather sports, you might go to an indoor boxing match or

basketball game. (Sometimes you can see both events at once.)

Yes, cold weather can be brutal, but just think about the rough life our

ancestors had B.C. (before central heating). Houses got so cold at night,

folks invented windows just so they could close them.

And think about long winter travel before cars. What if your wagon wheel

fell off? What if your horse ran away?

Or what if you got stuck outside in the snow, and your CD player broke?

I have finally decided that winter is like a bad date. It’s cold, it’s unpleasant,

and it seems like it lasts forever.