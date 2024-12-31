Property Transfers Published 10:30 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Dec. 23- 27, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Brenda Gail Campbell to Robert Thad Campbell and Michael Kevin Campbell, A fractional part

of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Gowen to Ryan Artman and Kayla Artman, Lot 82 of Hunters Trace Subdivision, Phase II.

Multinational Development Institute, NFP to Earl Tucker, II, Lots 25, 26, 27, 34, 35, and 36 of

Block A, Liberty Heights Subdivision in Sections 7 and 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Multinational Development Institute, NFP to Earl Tucker, II, Lots 22, 23, 24, 34, 37, 38, and 39

of Block A, Liberty Heights Subdivision in Sections 7 and 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Multinational Development Institute, NFP to Earl Tucker, II, Northeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

United States Marshal for Northern District of MS to Robert G. Reed and Eddie Reynolds, A

fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Rosalyn C. McCorkle and

Loretta Blackburn and Terry Blackburn, Lot 15 of Magnolia Estates, Batesville.

Clay Hill Farms, LLC to Jerry Jenkins and Alice Jenkins, Lot 45 of Sardis Lake Estates

Subdivision, Section K.

Elizabeth A. Brown to Alexander Caleb Cochran and Joshua Connor Cochran, A fractional part

of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West (Warranty Deed

Reserving Life Estate).

Leslie Hall and Dylan Hall to Edward Jackson Jarrell and Emily Megan Jarrell, A fractional part

of both the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 6 West, and the

Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Cheryl Goldberg Barnett to James Tray Hess and Karen D. Hess, Lot 19, Section C, Hideaway

Hills Subdivision, situated in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West; And also, a

fractional part of Lot 18, Section C, Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Terry L. Smith to Roger Lee Canaday and Wendy Canaday, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

David Haynes to David Balducci, Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28,

Township 7 South, Range 8 West (Right-of Way Instrument, Entergy Mississippi, LLC).

John H. Corbin, Jr. to John H. Corbin, Jr. and Amy R. Corbin, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 9 West; And also, a fractional part of the West Half of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 23 and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

William Harvey to Chance Welch, Lot 5 and a fractional part of Lot 6 of the Woodland Park

Subdivision.

James H. Warner Revocable Trust of 1992 ℅ Shonda K. Warner to Shonda K. Warner and

Trenton J. Warner, Northeast Quarter and Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 6 South,

Range 7 West.

Susan McClure Mays to James McClure, III, Lots 35 and 36 in Block 10 of the Juanita

Reservation, Sardis.

Kawaii Phillips to Abby Shelton, A parcel of land located in Section 34, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.